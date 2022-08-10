Noida: Shrikant Tyagi, the self-claimed BJP ‘neta’ who was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at the Grand Omaxe Housing Society in Noida’s Sector 93, has said that the woman was like his sister and that a conspiracy was hatched to "politically decimate" him. Tyagi, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with assaulting & abusing the woman co-resident of his housing society by the Surajpur court, said this while speaking to reports.

He added that the woman whom he allegedly assaulted was like his sister and claimed that the incident was blown politically. "I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi while being taken from the court.

Earlier, the Noida Police said that Tyagi was using an MLA sticker on his car which was allegedly given by Uttar Pradesh MLC Swami Prasad Maurya who revealed this during police interrogation as the matter is being probed.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh shared the information on Tuesday evening. Tyagi initially wanted to go to Lucknow. Till now, it is not been disclosed that he was in touch with a politician, the police said.

During a press conference, Commissioner of Police Alok Singh said Tyagi has been arrested near Meerut. His three associates also have been arrested. These accused persons have been arrested in connection with a case related to the Omaxe Society of Sector 93 of Noida.

Noida Police have lodged a case of outraging the modesty of a woman against Tyagi and others. CP Alok Singh said that the video of the said incident of August 5, 2022, came to light through the social media monitoring team. However, the matter was not reported to the police by the victim. The victim was contacted by the police. Then a case was lodged and a search for the accused was started.

Initially, eight teams were constituted to apprehend Shrikant Tyagi. But he could not be traced as he was changing his locations and mobile devices. A massive team effort was launched. The number of teams was increased to 12. He was continuously being chased, the police said.

Tyagi was constantly changing his locations and mobile devices. He went to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar and Rishikesh. After a massive search operation, Tyagi was arrested along with the people harbouring him during these 3-4 days.

While talking about the reason behind the dispute, the Commissioner of Police said that the dispute was related to the use of the common area in society, which started three years back in 2019. " There is a zero-tolerance policy against crime against women and children," the top cop said.

"Tyagi had first tried to go to the airport but by the time the video was viral. Then he went to Meerut. He spent the night changing his device," he added. "Then he went to Haridwar and Rishikesh. After spending some time there, he again entered UP. Then again he changed his device," he stated.

CP Alok Singh also said that Shrikant Tyagi was using a VIP number series 001 of Lucknow transport authority. These numbers were acquired through bidding of not less than Rs 1 lakh each.

Police have recovered five vehicles used by Shrikant Tyagi including two Fortuners, two Safaris and one Honda Civic. The police said that his driver got a painted state emblem on the number plate of his car to show influence.

The top cop said," We are invoking the Gangster Act against Tyagi." Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh police arrested Srikant Tyagi, who was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida`s Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

He was arrested by police near Meerut. Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party`s Kishan Morcha, was seen in a viral video allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida`s Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.