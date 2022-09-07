NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR RAIDS

SIA conducts multiple raids across Kashmir in terrorism case

During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones, and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 12:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Premises in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla were searched
  • The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the valley
  • Details that are being investigated at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan

Srinagar: In a handout to Zee News, State Investigation Agency said, "SIA Kashmir conducted searches at multiple locations across the valley on Tuesday in a terror-related case". Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits, the State Investigation Agency, Kashmir on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations spread across the valley. 

House premises of suspects in Awantipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla were searched in connection with an investigation of case FIR No. 16/2022 u/s 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act read with 120-B, 121 IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.

The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in the valley. Details that are being investigated at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with the active support of Pakistani Intelligence Agencies and in connivance with a proscribed terrorist organization(s) of JeM based in Pakistan have been activating their upper ground workers (OGWs) in J&K for initiating, organizing, and executing terror activities in J&K. 

Also Read: Terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir: NIA-SIA raids in Baramulla, Rajouri and Poonch areas

The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted. During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones, and other articles having bearing on the investigation have been recovered and seized.

Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation. The searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying overground workers supporting and abetting terrorism.

