Sikhs For Justice launches email campaign seeking independence for West Bengal and Maharashtra

New Delhi: Taking the secessionist campaign a step further, pro-Khalistan group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) after sending letters to Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Maharashtra, launched an email campaign asking people to support their cause.

SFJ launched a web portal for the people of West Bengal and Maharashtra to send emails to Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray demanding to declare the independence of West Bengal and Maharashtra from the Union of India.

The portal allows users to send a pre-drafted email to the Chief Ministers and their Cabinet. The email reads: "We the people of West Bengal & Maharashtra have been suffering under Indian control for the last 73 years. As your constituent, I am writing to demand you to declare the independence and secession of West Bengal & Maharashtra from the Union of India to safeguard the prosperity, ethnicity, identity, language, and culture of the Bengali & Marathi peoples from the cruel hegemony of India."

SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun stated that “we are also going to reach out to the Village Heads urging them to push Chief Ministers to declare the independence and secession of West Bengal and Maharashtra”.

The email also contains a disclaimer at the end which says that SFJ believes in the right to self-determination for all peoples as guaranteed in Article 1 of the UN Charter and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and believes in the realization of that right through non-violent and peaceful means of a referendum.

Earlier, SFJ had written to the chief ministers of West Bengal and Maharashtra seeking independence for the states. SFJ "counseled" All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray to "unilaterally declare the independence of the territories of West Bengal and Maharashtra from Union of India."

Live TV