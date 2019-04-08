Sikkim Assembly polls: Sikkim will be first state free of kutcha houses, says Pawan Chamling

Rorathang: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Tuesday promised to complete work related to drinking water and electricity on priority and said the SDF government would make the Himalayan state the first in the country completely free of `kutcha` (temporary) houses.

Chamling was addressing people at Rorathang on day five of his of the 10-day long Sikkim Vijay Sankalp Rally. People from Rhenock, Chujachen and Gnathang Machong joined the event.

Appealing to the people to vote for his Sikkim Democratic Front in the coming Lok Sabha and assembly polls, he said: "Drinking water and electricity works will be completed on priority. In the next five years, development of Sikkim will be taken to global standards and we will make Sikkim the first state in the county to be completely free of kutcha houses."

Chamling iterated that all the programmes of the government will be youth-centric and youth will be made partners in the development process.

Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, he said: "We are not a party with seasonal leaders, we are a party with seasoned leaders. We are not a party which experiments with people`s future.

"We are a party which has 25 years of experienced leadership. We are not a programme less party. We have a full proof programme to serve the Sikkimese people for a lifetime."

The election to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly is being held on April 11 alongside the Lok Sabha election.

