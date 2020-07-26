Sikkim extends lockdown till August 1 amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases

In a move to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, Sikkim government on Sunday (july 26, 2002) extended the statewide coronavirus lockdown till 6 am of August 1. The state was already under lockdown from July 21 to July 26, which has now been extended.

Meanwhile the coronavirus cases in Sikkim stands at 499 with 356 active cases of COVID19 and 142 people have been discharged after recovery. The state also reported its first COVID19 death on Sunday (July 26). A 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here, a senior health official said.



The government statement also said that the aforesaid guideline will be applicable during the extended period of lockdown.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



