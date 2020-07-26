हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sikkim lockdown

Sikkim extends lockdown till August 1 amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases

In a move to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, Sikkim government on Sunday (july 26, 2002) extended the statewide coronavirus lockdown till 6 am of August 1. The state was already under lockdown from July 21 to July 26, which has now been extended.

Sikkim extends lockdown till August 1 amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases

In a move to combat the spread of novel coronavirus, Sikkim government on Sunday (july 26, 2002) extended the statewide coronavirus lockdown till 6 am of August 1. The state was already under lockdown from July 21 to July 26, which has now been extended.

Meanwhile the coronavirus cases in Sikkim stands at 499 with  356 active cases of COVID19 and 142 people have been discharged after recovery. The state also reported its first COVID19 death on Sunday (July 26). A 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here, a senior health official said.

 
The government statement also said that the aforesaid guideline will be applicable during the extended period of lockdown. 

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

 
 

Tags:
Sikkim lockdownCoronaviruscoronavirus lockdownCOVID-19
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh Board to declare MPBSE Class 12 Results on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in
  • 13,85,522Confirmed
  • 32,063Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Doctor recites song to Ravindra Raina hospitalized for treatment of Corona