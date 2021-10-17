Singhu border murder: ‘The conspiracy was executed by govts', says Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday (October 17, 2021) said that it was wrong of the government to link the gruesome lynching and murder of a man at the Singhu Border with the whole farmers’ movement. Rakesh Tikait emphaised upon the fact that the accused have also stated that the incident had a personal as well as religious angle.

“They've (Nihangs) said it's a religious matter & Govt shouldn't link it to farmers' protest...We're talking to them that they're not needed here as of now...Govt can deteriorate the situation. The conspiracy was executed by govts..,” said Rakesh Tikait on Singhu border case.

Rakesh Tikait’s statement comes on the same day when Sonipat Court sent all the three accused, connected to the lynching of a Dalit man at a farmers' protest site, to six-day police custody.

All three accused namely, Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh, were sent to police custody for six days in connection with the gruesome lynching and murder at the farmers' protest site at Singhu Border on Friday.

Earlier, on Saturday the Amritsar Rural Police had arrested Narayan Singh from Rakh Devidass Pura in Amarkot village of Punjab. On Saturday night, the Haryana police detained two more Nihangs in connection with the Singhu Border incident, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh. They interacted with the media at the Singhu border before "surrendering".

On Friday, the police had arrested the first accused, Sarabjit Sigh, in connection with the case. Following this, Sonipat court remanded him to police custody for seven days on Saturday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday on the Singhu border dividing Haryana and Delhi when Lakhbir Singh (30), a resident of Tarn Taran district in Punjab, was seen carrying the Sarbloh Granth -- a holy Sikh religious scripture -- by a Nihang Sikh man.

Lakhbir was then accused of desecrating the Sarbloh Granth. The arguments soon turned violent and the man`s hand was allegedly chopped off amid the chaos.

