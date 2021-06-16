हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naxals

Six naxals killed in police encounter in Visakhapatnam

“Six dead bodies including female dead bodies are recovered. One AK, one SLR, one Carbine, three 303 Rifles and one Tapancha are also recovered from the spot,” said the police.

Six naxals killed in police encounter in Visakhapatnam
Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Six naxals including females were killed in an encounter with Andhra Pradesh police in the early hours on Wednesday (June 16).

The exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds police parties at Theegalametta forest area in the Visakhapatnam district, informed Krishna Rao, Superintendent of Police (SP), Visakha Rural district.

“Today at morning hours, an exchange of fire took place between CPI (Maoist) and Greyhounds parties at Theegalametta forest areas (Koyyru surrounding areas) under PS limits of Mampa, Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh,” said the official statement.

“Six dead bodies including female dead bodies are recovered. One AK, one SLR, one Carbine, three 303 Rifles and one Tapancha are also recovered from the spot,” it added.

No casualties among the police personnel were reported.

Rao said that further details of the encounter would be made public later today. 

Also Read: 13 Naxals killed in encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

