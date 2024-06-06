Six Politicians from the Same District Elected as MPs Together – Discover How

Uttar Pradesh and the results it has delivered has astounded one and all. The Samajwadi Party has been the most spectacular performing party in UP where 37 candidates of SP have won the election. In this context, Akhilesh Yadav's family has also performed spectacularly. Six members of the family, belonging to Etawah, have become the MPs.

According to the Election Commission, Akhilesh Yadav from Kannauj, Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Jitendra Dohre from Etawah, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Aditya Yadav from Badaun, and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh have reached the parliament. Earlier, four members from this district have won the parliamentary election together and reached the Lok Sabha. In 2014, Mulayam Singh, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and Akshay Yadav from the district had won on different seats. In 2019, four MPs were also made from this district. In this election, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, and Premdas Katheria had won. Here are the details of the six MPs:

Akhilesh Yadav - The head of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, is a resident of Saifai in the Etawah district. Akhilesh was in the electoral field from Kannauj on the SP symbol this time. The distance from Etawah to Kannauj is about 100 kilometers. He defeated BJP's Subrat Pathak by 170,000 votes on the Kannauj seat. Akhilesh has been an MP from Kannauj before. His wife had contested the election from Kannauj last time, but she was defeated by BJP's Subrat Pathak.

Dimple Yadav - Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple has reached the parliament by winning the election from Mainpuri Lok Sabha. Dimple has also won the by-election from here in 2022. Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Mulayam family. This time Dimple was contesting against BJP's heavyweight minister Jayveer Singh. According to the Election Commission, Dimple has defeated BJP's Jayveer Singh by 221,000 votes. Here, BSP's Shiv Prasad Yadav has got 66,000 votes.

Akshay Yadav - SP's chief secretary Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay has also succeeded in going to parliament this time. Akshay was in the field from Firozabad seat. This is the neighboring seat of Etawah. Akshay has been an MP from this seat before, but in 2019 he was defeated by BJP's Chandrasen Jadon. Akshay has defeated BJP's Vishwadeep Singh by about 89,000 votes. Akshay has got 543,000 votes.

Aditya Yadav - Akhilesh's cousin Aditya Yadav has also reached the 18th Lok Sabha from Badaun seat. Aditya is the son of Shivpal Yadav and SP had fielded him from Badaun seat. SP has changed its candidate on this seat twice. Finally, Aditya succeeded in taking the ticket from here. Aditya has defeated BJP's Durgavijay Singh Shakya by 34,000 votes. Aditya has got 518,000 votes, while Shakya has got about 466,000.

Dharmendra Yadav - Mulayam Singh's nephew Dharmendra Yadav has also won the parliamentary election this time. Dharmendra was contesting the election from Azamgarh seat in Purvanchal on the SP symbol. Dharmendra is the son of Mulayam's brother Abhayram Yadav. Dharmendra has defeated BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav by 161,000 votes. Dharmendra has got more than 500,000 votes in this election. The Azamgarh seat has also been considered a stronghold of the Mulayam family. Mulayam and Akhilesh have been MPs from here.

Jitendra Dohre - Jitendra Dohre, from the Bharthana tehsil of Etawah, has also reached the parliament this time. Jitendra has won the Etawah (Reserved) Lok Sabha seat on the SP symbol. Since 2014, the BJP had a hold here. Jitendra Dohre has defeated BJP's Ramshankar Katheria by more than 58,000 votes. Katheria has also been a minister in the Modi government.