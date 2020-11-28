Skip these roads to avoid traffic snarls due to farmers protest in Delhi

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have assembled at various Delhi borders while some march towards the national capital to mount pressure on the government to rollback the recently-passed farm laws.

The protests, since the last two days, have created massive traffic jams. And now that the protesters are in the city further traffic snarls are expected as more farmers are expected to join.

Here's a list of roads to avoid getting into a traffic jam:

All roads leading to borders: Not just Haryana, but UP as well. Bhartiya Kisan Union protesters who are coming from Muzaffarnagar camped overnight at Daurala toll plaza at Meerut on Friday. They will resume their march on Saturday morning at 9 am towards Delhi. It means that Delhi borders are expected to be blocked by farmers from all sides. So, if you do not want to be stuck in traffic, avoid:

Roads leading up to and coming from:

Dhansa border

Jharoda Kalan border

Tikri border

Singhu border

Delhi-UP border near Dilshad Garden

DND

Kalindi Kunj border

Chilla Border

Tigri border

Bahadurgarh border

Faridabad border

Some key roads to avoid; Entire outer Ring Road, Grand Trunk Road, Carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Punjabi Bagh, Carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan, NH-44.

While crossings like; Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan can be skipped too.

Meanwhile, on November 27, Delhi Police allowed protesters to hold the demonstration peacefully at Nirankari Ground in Burari.