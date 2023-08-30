NEW DELHI: The mesmerizing moment arrived today as the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 captured a striking image of the Vikram lander, announced the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday. The space agency unveiled two enchanting photographs, skillfully taken by the rover, which has been meticulously conducting a series of experiments on the lunar terrain ever since its successful touchdown on August 23. The alluring snapshot was skillfully captured by the Navigation Camera housed within the Rover (NavCam), ISRO noted.

Marking an impressive stride, ISRO has already disclosed two groundbreaking revelations about the uncharted South Pole of the Moon. This past Sunday, the agency shared its inaugural revelation about the lunar surface's temperature, which surprisingly exceeded the projections of numerous scientists. Additionally, an astonishing temperature variance spanning from -10 degrees to 50 degrees Celsius has been detected on the lunar landscape, a phenomenon unforeseen until now.

Astonishingly, just this Tuesday, ISRO divulged that the rover had successfully identified traces of sulfur at the South Pole and a dedicated quest for hydrogen's presence was officially initiated.

ISRO's preliminary analysis has unveiled the existence of several elements on the lunar expanse, including Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti). The agency emphasized that further meticulous measurements have exposed the presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O). The pursuit of comprehending hydrogen's role is now fervently underway.

In the course of its meticulous experiments, the Pragyan rover encountered its inaugural challenge on Monday as it identified a 4-meter diameter crater situated merely 3 meters ahead of its trajectory. Swift action was taken by ISRO's command centre, which adroitly rerouted the rover onto a safer path.

Nilesh Desai, the Director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre, conveyed on Tuesday that the agency is racing against time to optimize its experiments on the lunar landscape. With the deadline set for September 3, ISRO is making dedicated efforts to maximize its research endeavours. Chandrayaan-3, which softly touched down on August 23, aspired to conduct its scientific pursuits for a span of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

Ever since the inception of Chandrayaan-3's journey from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, ISRO has been consistently updating the world with remarkable strides in its lunar exploration mission.