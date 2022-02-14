Sonia Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar among Congress' 30 star campaigners for Manipur polls

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday (February 14) released the list of names of the star campaigners for the upcoming Manipur Assembly polls.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar are among the party's 30 star campaigners for Manipur elections.

Manipur Assembly polls are scheduled for March 5, 2022. The counting of votes will be conducted on March 10, 2022.

