Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika set to contest Punjab polls – Who is she?

New Delhi: Malvika Sood Sachar, sister of popular Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, announced her entry to politics on Sunday (November 14). She is set to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. She said she wants to serve her home state.

38-year-old Malvika is the youngest of the three siblings. She is a philanthropist hailing from Moga town in Punjab.

She also runs the Sood Charity Foundation in partnership with her brother Sonu. She is a computer engineer and also runs an IELTS coaching centre in Moga that reportedly provides free English coaching.

Malvika is married to Gautam Sachar who is also an educationist.

Sonu Sood's announcement of his sister entering politics fuelled speculation that she may contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from Moga. Sood, who hails from the Moga district, said his sister has done a lot of amazing work in the past.

"We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab," Sood said while addressing the media. When asked about joining any political party, Sood said "no decision has yet been taken'' in this regard.

When asked whether he will enter politics too, Sood said that he had not thought about joining politics.

Malvika had recently met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and as per media reports, she is open to meeting other political leaders as well, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Live TV