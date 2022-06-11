Southwest monsoon arrives in Mumbai, IMD predicts rain with thunderstorm today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced that the South-West monsoon has arrived in the Maharashtra capital Mumbai and other nearby areas. “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today, the 11th June, 2022,” said IMD.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Mumbai today 11th June 2022 pic.twitter.com/46inW7wYft — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2022

The weather department also said that the conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into other parts of the country. “Conditions are favorable for further advance of monsoon into some parts of north Arabian sea, remaining parts of Konkan, some parts of Gujarat state, most parts of Madhya Maharashtra, entire Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours,” the Met Office said.

ALSO READ | Weather update: Heatwave eases slightly in northwest, central India; pre-monsoon showers likely in these states from tomorrow - Check IMD’s full forecast here

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai predicted that parts of the financial capital is going to witness heavy rainfall in next 3-4 hours. "Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said.