SpiceJet

SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from July 1

In addition, the airline also announced that it is launching 14 direct flights connecting metro and non-metro cities on its domestic network from June 20 onward.

New Delhi: SpiceJet announced Sunday that it will start flights on the Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati route from July 1 onward under the central government scheme UDAN International.

The July 1 flight from Guwahati to the Bangladesh capital would be the first to fly under the UDAN International scheme, which seeks to enhance air connectivity between Indian states and selected international destinations with the help of government subsidies. 

In addition, the airline also announced Sunday that it is launching 14 direct flights connecting metro and non-metro cities on its domestic network from June 20 onward.

"The airline will add additional frequencies on the Kolkata-Dibrugarh-Kolkata (2nd frequency), Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati (2nd frequency) and two additional frequencies on Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector (total five flights now)," the airline said.

SpiceJet will also introduce new daily flights on the Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru route.

The flight on the Bengaluru-Gwalior-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Tuesday whereas the flight on the Bengaluru-Belagavi-Bengaluru sector will be operational on all days of the week except Wednesday, the airline said.

SpiceJetGuwahatiDhakaFlight operations
