Uttar Pradesh

Spurious liquor kills 12 people in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, Saharanpur; CM Yogi Adityanath announces compensation

At least 12 people were killed on Friday after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts.

At least 12 people were killed on Friday after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts.

After taking cognisance of the deaths, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked to provide immediate medical help to the victims.

CM Adityanath has instructed Chief Secretary Excise Joint operation and Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to take strict action against those responsible.

He also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the victims undergoing treatment in the hospital.

On Thursday, the toll in spurious hooch case in adjoining Kushinagar district rose to six with two more deaths, prompting authorities to take action against nine officials.

Authorities suspended the excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department. Besides, SP Kushinagar has sent four cops including SHO Tarya Sujan police station to police line.

Ramvriksha, 32, Bedupar village under Tarya Sujan police station died on Wednesday around 12.30 in the night and Ramnath, 45, of the same village died Thursday morning.? 

On Tuesday night Chanchal Chauhan, 45, died after consuming the intoxicant, while Deba Nishad (55), Heera Lal Nishad (33) and Awadh Kishore Nishad had died immediately after consuming the drink on Monday.

"In the post-mortem report the cause behind the death of two people was not clear so the viscera sample has been sent to Varanasi for chemical test to ascertain te cause of death. The post-mortem report of other bodies is awaited. SHO Tarya Sujan, Vinay Pathk along with inspector and two constables of the area have been called at police lines,? SP Kushinagar Rajiv Narayan Mishra said.

DM Anil Kumar Singh had sent report to government. "After my report to the government, excise inspector Hriday Narayan Pandey and two head constables and two constables of excise department have been suspended," the DM said.

As per locals there was a fair in the village on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya and a lot of people had consumed the spurious liquor. 

