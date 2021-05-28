हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sputnik V

Sputnik V in India: Apollo Hospital to roll out Covid vaccine from second week of June

Russia`s Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

Sputnik V in India: Apollo Hospital to roll out Covid vaccine from second week of June
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals will start administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from the second week of June, said  Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni of the Apollo Group of Hospitals on Thursday.

In a statement to the media, Shobana Kamineni said that the group has completed administering one million vaccine doses across 80 locations in India, prioritising frontline workers, high-risk populations, and corporate employees.

Giving details about ramping up their immunisation programme, she said, "In June, we will do a million every week and double that in July. We are on track to complete 20 million jabs by September this year."

The group, which is the largest vaccinator in the private sector, said that they will continue to support the Union and state governments in the fight against this pandemic

"We would like to thank the Union and state governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support," Kamineni said, adding that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated.

Russia`s Sputnik V got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to get clearance in India.

India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world`s population. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sputnik VCOVID-19 vaccineApollo Hospitals
Next
Story

Hospitals overcharging patients will have to refund with interest: Noida DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day