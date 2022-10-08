NewsIndia
The Staff Selection Commission will end the application process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2022 today, October 8, 2022, scroll down for more details.

SSC CGL 2022: Last day to apply for over 20000 posts TODAY at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to apply here

SSC CGL 2022: The Staff Selection Commission will end the application process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2022 today, October 8, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022 exam is October 8, 2022. 

SSC CGL 2022: Important dates

  • Commencement of online application for SSC CGL- September 17, 2022
  • Last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022: October 8, 2022
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment:  October 12 to October 13, 2022
  • Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination): December 2022

SSC CGL 2022 Vacancies

Tentatively there are approximately 20,000 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course, according to the official notification released by the commission.

SSC CGL 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria viz essential educational qualification, age limit etc are different for various posts, candidates can go through the eligibility criteria with the help of SSC CGL notification 2022 provided here.

SSC CGL 2022 Application Fee

Candidates applying for the SSC CGL 2022 exam are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee however, Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. 

Here's How to apply for SSC CGL 2022

  1. Visit the official webiste of SSC  - ssc.nic.in
  2. Login with your registration number and password. In case you are applying for the first time then register yourself and then log in with the credentials
  3. Under the "Apply" tab click on "Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022"
  4. Fill the application form and upload the required documents
  5. Pay the application fee and submit your SSC CGL 2022 application form 
  6. Download the application form and keep a copy for future reference

SSC CGL 2022- Direct Link To Apply

Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

 

