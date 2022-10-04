Students stunned as female teachers in UP's government school fight- WATCH

New Delhi: A school is a place where a kid not only studies various subjects but also learns moral values and civil manners and the teachers at the school play the most important role in the development of a child's character.

However, in one unexpected incident, the female teachers of a school in Uttar Pradesh themselves forgot to behave in civilised manner. In a video going viral on social media 2-3 female teachers are seen getting into a fight and abusing each other.

The brawl in the video is claimed to have occurred in a government girl's school in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh on the Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. In the video Young students are seen as mute spectators as the teachers are seen indulging in a verbal duel which then ended up in a physical fight.

Female teachers get into fight in UP's government school

UP के सरकारी स्कूल में महिला टीचरों में हुई मारपीट | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/QlhfxR2ARA — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 3, 2022

According to the media reports, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, BSA taking cognizance of the viral video has suspended all three teachers who were involved in the clash. ALSO WATCH- UP man pretends to be Inspector to save toll tax, arrested

(Disclaimer - Zee News does not confirm the veracity of the Video)