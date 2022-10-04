Man gets bitten by snake after he tries to kiss venomous reptile - WATCH

News Delhi: Rescuing animals is a kind act as we the evolved creatures can provide our fellow earth mates security and safety. But not all animals are very friendly in nature and sometime they might not show gratitude in return for your rescue mission.

One such incident happened when a daring man was bitten by a snake when he tried to rescue the reptile after rescuing it. In a video going crazily viral over social media, a man is seen holding a snake and when he tries to kiss it, the venomous creature loses its calm and bites the person on his mouth.

A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip.. He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it.

#Kiss #Cobra #CobraBite #Viral pic.twitter.com/Khbfc2vK3W — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) October 1, 2022

The shocking video is making rounds on social media and has been seen five thousand times. While some users are posting funny comments taking a dig at "toxic relationship," some are asking of the person survived the bite. "What's wrong if she kisses him back?" wrote one user funnily, "Hope he is well," wrote another.