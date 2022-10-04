NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Man gets bitten by snake after he tries to kiss venomous reptile - WATCH

The snake bit the man as he tried to kiss the dangerous reptile after rescuing it.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Man gets bitten by snake after he tries to kiss venomous reptile - WATCH

News Delhi: Rescuing animals is a kind act as we the evolved creatures can provide our fellow earth mates security and safety. But not all animals are very friendly in nature and sometime they might not show gratitude in return for your rescue mission.

One such incident happened when a daring man was bitten by a snake when he tried to rescue the reptile after rescuing it. In a video going crazily viral over social media, a man is seen holding a snake and when he tries to kiss it, the venomous creature loses its calm and bites the person on his mouth.

Snake bites man who was trying to kiss it

The shocking video is making rounds on social media and has been seen five thousand times. While some users are posting funny comments taking a dig at "toxic relationship," some are asking of the person survived the bite. "What's wrong if she kisses him back?" wrote one user funnily, "Hope he is well," wrote another.

 

