SSC CPO Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission Central Police Organization, SSC CPO application process 2022 will begin from today August, 10. Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts like Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPFs, Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF, Inspector posts, and Sub Inspector Posts can visit the official website of SSC -- ssc.nic.in and apply. SSC CPO application link 2022 is not active yet, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

SSC CPO 2022 Notification to release on: 10 August 2022

SSC CPO 2022 Registration begins: 10 August 2022

SSC CPO 2022 Registration ends: 30 August 2022

SSC CPO Paper 1 Date: November 2022

SSC CPO Result Date 2022: to be announced

SSC CPO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

To apply for the posts, a candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

SSC CPO Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 20-25 years of age.

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022 Selection procedure

SSC CPO recruitment process includes various stages and to be qualified for the post, candidates are required to clear all stages of the recruitment process including Paper 1 which will be a

CBT based exam followed by Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-2 Descriptive Type Test

Detailed Medical Examination and Document Verification.

SSC CPO Paper 1 includes on Subjects like General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each subject will have 50 questions of 1 mark each which means each section is 50 marks.

SSC CPO 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of SSC

Step 2: Register for the exam by clicking on the “Register Now‟ link provided in “Login” Section. Upload scanned image of passport size photograph and signature

Step 3: After registration, Login to the online system through your Registration Number and password on the website of the Commission

Step 4: Click the 'Apply' link in 'Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2022‟ Section under “Latest Notifications” tab.

Step 5: Fill the asked details, preview and verify the information provided by you and submit application