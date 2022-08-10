NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

- Once released, Candidates can download NEET answer key following the simple steps given below

- Visit the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in

- Click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link once available

- NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

- Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

- Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

- Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

NEET UG 2022: How to challenge answer key

Once the NEET answer key is released, candidates can challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.

Meanwhile, NTA has released the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 examinations today, August 8. Candidates who appeared in JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam can now check their scorecard on the official website jeemain.nta,nic.in or click on the direct link provided here.

This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.