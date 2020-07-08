हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Stalls at railway stations to sell bed rolls, hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the sale of hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves and even bed rolls, bed kits at railway stations, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Stalls at railway stations to sell bed rolls, hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the sale of hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves and even bed rolls, bed kits at railway stations, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official letter, the Railways stated, "Amongst the items which fulfil the needs of travelling public and in keeping with the emphasis for providing safe and hygienic travel facilities to passengers, it must be ensured that takeaway Bedroll Kits/Items, other COVID-I 9 related protective items such as masks, sanitizers, gloves, etc. are also made available for sale through Multi Purpose Stalls."

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

COVID-19 treatment: AIIMS Delhi starts Tele-Consultation guidance to state doctors twice every week
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M21S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day