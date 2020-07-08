Stalls at railway stations to sell bed rolls, hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday permitted the sale of hand sanitizers, face masks, gloves and even bed rolls, bed kits at railway stations, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official letter, the Railways stated, "Amongst the items which fulfil the needs of travelling public and in keeping with the emphasis for providing safe and hygienic travel facilities to passengers, it must be ensured that takeaway Bedroll Kits/Items, other COVID-I 9 related protective items such as masks, sanitizers, gloves, etc. are also made available for sale through Multi Purpose Stalls."