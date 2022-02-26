हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Standing passengers allowed in metro as Delhi lifts all Covid-19 curbs

Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner from Monday (February 28).

Standing passengers allowed in metro as Delhi lifts all Covid-19 curbs

New Delhi: With the lifting of all restrictions by authorities after fall in Covid cases, from Monday onwards Delhi Metro will allow passengers in standing positions in trains.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, decided to withdraw all restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, announcing lifting of all prohibitions or restrictions imposed earlier, Delhi Metro services will now be available with revised norms from Monday, the DMRC said.

Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner, it said.

All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday, the DMRC added.

However, passengers are advised to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviours (i.e. Wearing of face mask or cover, maintaining of social distancing etc), for their own and everyone else's safety and well-being, it said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19DelhiDelhi MetroCOVID-19 guidelines
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: 5th phase polling for 61 seats today

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russia's big claim - so far 821 Ukrainian military bases destroyed