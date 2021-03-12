हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
State election 2021

State Assembly Polls 2021: BJP's Central Election Committee to finalise candidates for upcoming polls on Saturday

Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday (March 13) to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

State Assembly Polls 2021: BJP&#039;s Central Election Committee to finalise candidates for upcoming polls on Saturday
Representational Image

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting on Saturday (March 13) to finalise a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

“BJP Central Election Committee to hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in 4 states and one UT," sources said.

The BJP on Wednesday (March 10) had announced the names of three candidates for Assam. 

Similarly, the BJP had earlier released the list of 60 candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

A total of 824 Assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling in these states will start on March 27 and end on April 29. 

The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.

As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast votes at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

