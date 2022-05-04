हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI recruitment

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: SBI announces bumper vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website at https://bank.sbi/web/careers.

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: SBI announces bumper vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (CREDITS: REUTERS)

State Bank of India Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released bumper vacancies and has sought applications from interested candidates.

As per the notification issued on SBI's official website at https://www.sbi.co.in, as many as 35 vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SO) positions are up for grab.

SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

There are a total of 35 vacancies, of which, 7 will be recruited on regular position, while 29 will be on a contract.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Application fee

For general, OBC and EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PWD candidates.

State Bank of India Recruitment: How to apply

  • Interested candidates are required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website (https://bank.sbi/web/careers) and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc.
  • Candidates need to first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online applications will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the website. 
  • After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

SBI Recruitment: Last date

The online application process started on April 27 and will continue till May 17. The admit card will be available from June 16 and the online test is tentatively slated for June 25.

