Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has recently released a recruitment notification to fill the post of Barber, Chowkidar and Health Inspector in the employment newspaper dated 07 May 2022.

The application process is offline and candidates will have to submit their applications in the prescribed format to the given address before the last date

Click here for the official notification and scroll down for other details

Notification 1 (Barber and Chowkidar)

Notification 2 (Health Inspector)

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Barber - 12

Chowkidar - 43

Health Inspector - 58

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply for the aforementioned positions is 45 days from the date of publication of the notice, which is May 7.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.

Chowkidar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board.

Health Inspector - Matriculation or equivalent qualification, and Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate from a recognized Institute.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Barber - 18 to 27 years

Chowkidar - 18 to 27 years

Health Inspector - 18 to 25 years

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: How to apply

For Barber and Health Chowkidar - Application form to be duly completed with all requisite documents, duly self-attested to be sent at the Presiding Officer (BOO-I), HQ Southern Command (BOO-I)

For Health Inspector - Duly filled application should be sent to Commanding Officer, 431 Field Hospital, PIN- 903431, c/o 56 APO by registered/speed post, so as to reach this office on or before 06 June 2022 up to 2 PM with full particulars of the applicants on prescribed format.