ONGC Recruitment 2022: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC India) has issued a recruitment notification to fill the vacancies for Accountants, computer operators, machinists, fitters, mechanics, and other posts.

Under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme, candidates will be hired based on their performance in qualifying exams. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com.

Official Notification (Click Here)

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The application process began on April 27, 2022, and the deadline for submission is May 15 at 6 pm.

On the 23rd of May in the year 2022, the final list of candidates will be made public.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

More than 3,600 positions will be filled by the recruitment campaign.

Northern Sector - 209 vacancies

Mumbai Sector- 305

Western Sector - 1,434

Eastern Sector- 744

Central Sector- 228

Southern sector -694

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Age limit: The application's minimum age is 18, while the highest is 24. The candidate must have been born between May 15, 1998, and May 15, 2004. The minimum age limit for SC/ST and OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD is relaxable by five years and three years, respectively.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed the qualifying examination at an ITI/Technical Institution approved by the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE)/National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply