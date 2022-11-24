'Steps are STRONGER when...': In a big boost to Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time

Borgaon: In a big boost to Rahul Gandhi, his sister and Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra here for the first time on Thursday. She was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan. On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, when Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district, Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with him.

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so. Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security for Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing the public gathering after the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh`s Burhanpur on Wednesday said that they walk for about eight hours and cover an average of 25 kilometres daily. "We interact with people in between the Yatra. We hear people`s `Man ki Baat` for about eight hours and speak for about 15 minutes. Not like PM`s `Man Ki Baat`, we listen to what is on the mind of farmers, youth, women, labourers and small-scale traders throughout the day," he said. He also thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for his lovely welcome in the state.

When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing. Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the foot march.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km. Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra into the desert state.