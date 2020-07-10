हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
vikas dubey

STF car carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturns in Kanpur; eyewitness said gunfire shots heard

A Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) convey carrying gangster Vikas Dubey, which arrived in Kanpur on Friday morning met with an accident after one of its car overturned while it was on the way. According to reports, the car was reportedly carrying gangster Vikas Dubey turned turtle due to the slippery road condition after heavy rains in the region. 

STF car carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturns in Kanpur; eyewitness said gunfire shots heard
PTI photo

Kanpur: A Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) convey carrying gangster Vikas Dubey, which arrived in Kanpur on Friday morning met with an accident after one of its car overturned while it was on the way. According to reports, the car was reportedly carrying gangster Vikas Dubey turned turtle due to the slippery road condition after heavy rains in the region. 

Notably, an eye-witness told Zee News that he heard sounds of gunfire on the spot at the time of the mishap. It has also reported that the gangster tried to flee from the spot soon after the car overturned.

The UP STF along with the gangster had left from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Kanpur on Thursday evening and covered the distance of 600 kilometres by road.  

vikas dubeyKanpurUP STFvinay tiwariKanpur EncounterUttar PradeshUjjainMadhya Pradesh
UP STF brings gangster Vikas Dubey to Kanpur by road, to produce him at Mati court at 10 am
