Stray dog carries body of newborn baby on govt hospital campus in Odisha, police start investigation

Bhadrak: Stray dogs are causing issues everywhere and in an unfortunate incident, a stray dog was spotted running away with the corpse of a newborn baby on the premises of a government hospital in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The unfortunate incident happened in the Bhadrak district headquarter government hospital on Monday (March 15). According to the reports, a stray dog was spotted carrying the body of a newborn baby in its mouth and running inside the campus of the government hospital. People around the campus found this and chased after the dog, the dog dropped the body there and fled from the spot.

According to the eyewitnesses, the dog was holding the body of a newborn girl in its mouth and was roaming around the hospital campus. They suspected the incident and chased the dog thinking that the baby might be alive, when they chased the dog, he fled the spot leaving the newborn baby on the ground.

The eyewitnesses expressed apprehension that if such kind of incidents happen on the campus of a hospital, how they will bring their newborns for treatment in the hospital. They said they have totally lost the faith in the hospital after looking at the incident.

However, it is to be ascertained under what circumstances the newborn's body reached the hospital, and how did the dog access it on the hospital campus. On the other hand, hospital authorities claimed that it was a premature girl child. Moreover, the Bhadrak town police have launched a probe into the matter.

Bhadrak Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Santosh Kumar Patra told a news daily that the case looks like a premature foetus and it was lying on the hospital premises for some time. However, he added by saying that he does not know under which circumstances and from where the body reached the campus. He also added that the hospital informed police and internal probe will be conducted and a strict action will be taken in the matter.

