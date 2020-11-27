Stray dog licks dead body in Uttar Pradesh hospital, video emerges; two employees suspended

Sambhal: Two employees of the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have been suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing a stray dog licking a 15-year-old girl's unattended dead body at the facility.

The 20-second video clip was widely shared on social media on Thursday, sparking an outrage.

Terming the incident "very serious", Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, Dr Sushil Verma, on Friday said a ward boy and a sweeper had been suspended, and an explanation sought from the doctor on emergency duty and a pharmacist. "An inquiry committee has also been constituted and action will be taken against all those found guilty," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Amita Singh said immediate action was taken in this connection. Further action will be taken on the basis of the probe report of the committee set up by the CMS, Dr Singh said.

According to hospital sources, the girl was an accident victim who succumbed to injuries at the facility. The father of the girl has alleged there was a lack of basic facilities at the hospital. Dogs were licking the bodies, but there was no one look into such incidents, Charan Singh, a resident of Amroha district, told newspersons.

