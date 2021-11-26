Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts India-Myanmar border region

New Delhi: A massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolted the India-Myanmar border region on early Friday (November 26), according to India`s National Center for Seismology.

The tremors of the quake were felt at 175 km E of Chittagong, Bangladesh.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) informed, “An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes 175 km E of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region) about 9 minutes ago.”

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes 175 km E of Chittagong, Bangladesh (Myanmar-India border region) about 9 minutes ago: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pic.twitter.com/nePZp4elmD — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

According to Reuters, EMSC changed the magnitude of the quake at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0. The epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Mizoram’s Aizawl in northeastern India.

A witness from Chittagong, which is about 184 km west of the earthquake's epicentre, called the tremors “very strong”, Reuters reported.

(With agency inputs)

