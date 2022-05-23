New Delhi: The overnight rainfall in the national capital plummeted the temperature in the city bringing the much needed relief from the heat. Severals tress were uprooted due to the strong winds and thunderstorms in and around parts of Delhi. According to the reports, the storm also caused massive traffic jams in various parts of city leaving commuters stranded in long queues of vehicles at major roads like ITO junction among others.

A big tree that fell near the Delhi cantonment area blocked the traffic from both sides, causing inconvenience to the commuters. Trees got uprooted in some parts of the national capital and traffic snarls were reported in various stretches, including DND and near AIIMS, on the first working day of the week.

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover.

#WATCH | Strong winds uproot trees in Delhi, and rainfall causes waterlogging in some areas. Visuals near IIT and Hauz Khas Road. pic.twitter.com/dDSUKnSldy — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion seen at Rao Tularam Flyover in Vasant Vihar following the rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/nlyxBYhyud — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

#WATCH | Haryana | Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging and traffic congestion in different parts of Gurugram; visuals from MG Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road pic.twitter.com/1nOeINwysD — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

#WATCH | Heavy rainfall in Delhi since morning causes traffic snarls in different parts of the city; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/DagL1h5UWD — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Delhi and nearby regions witnessed a massive dust storm first followed by gusty winds and a thunderstorm accompanied with lightning bringing down the surface temperature by 11 notches.

The heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in all the low-lying areas of the city. Waterlogging was reported on the national highway (NH)-48, Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday informed. The Jaipur national highway in some parts also reported waterlogging. Traffic congestion was also reported on the Narsinghpur-Jaipur route.

Taking to Twitter, the traffic police said, "Waterlogging has been reported at Narsinghpur on NH-48. Our traffic police personnel are on the spot to facilitate traffic movement. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly."

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also disrupted. The airport authorities requested the passengers to reach out to the airline concerned for updated flight information.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature on Monday. Between 5.40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for northwest India for three days, from May 22 to 24 with peak intensity on May 23.

(With agency inputs)