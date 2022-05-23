New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department predicted that a wet spell for North-West India from May 22-24 with peak intensity on May 23, 2022. As per the prediction the Delhiites woke up to a fresh spell of rainfall, strong wind and thunderstorms on Monday (May 23, 2022), bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heatwave. Amid heavy rainfall and storm, IMD informed that the surface temperature in the national capital has dropped drastically. The Met Office on Monday said that the in the city fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius between 5:40-7:00 am.

“One of the tremendous impacts of the thunderstorm is a drastic fall in surface temperature. Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” said India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, UP, Haryana

Several parts of Delhi and nearby areas witnessed heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm today morning bringing relief to people from the summer heat. Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.

IMD has also issued a warning for high wind speed and said that the extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is expected in the national capital. “Rain along with gusty winds will continue" for the next couple of hours, the Met department said in a tweet today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion seen at Rao Tularam Flyover in Vasant Vihar following the rainfall in the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/nlyxBYhyud — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Uttarakhand receives fresh showers

Several parts of Uttarakhand received rainfall and witnessed strong winds which bought the temperature down in the hill state.

#WATCH | Different parts of Uttarakhand receive rainfall and strong winds bringing the temperature down. Visuals from Clock Tower and Rajpur Road in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/dozu5paiPy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2022

Rain, thunderstorms likely in parts of Rajasthan

According to IMD’s predictions, rain and thunderstorms is likely in the next 48 hours in many districts of Rajasthan. The Met department has also issued a warning of hailstorm in some districts in the next 24 hours. IMD said that a fresh western disturbance is resulting in fresh showers and the effects of this disturbance will remain only in the northern parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan.

Jaipur Meteorological Center's Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the effect of the new western disturbance, there will be rain with thunderstorms during the next 48 hours in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions.

Temperature plunges in Odisha

The state experienced pleasant weather on Sunday with overnight rain leading to a considerable drop in the mercury level. According to the Met office, the maximum temperature fell by around 2-4 degrees at most places and was significantly below normal in many areas.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in coastal Odisha and a few areas in the interior parts of the state.

Rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorms during the next 24 hours. "Partly cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours. Weather is likely to stabilise from May 25 onwards," an official of the department said.

Yellow alert in Kerala

IMD has issued yellow alert for 10 districts in India, including Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur. Met office has predicted extreme levels of rainfall in North and Central Kerala.

(With agency inputs)