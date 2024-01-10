New Delhi: Numerous instances abound of well-compensated engineers abandoning their positions overseas to return to India and establish their enterprises. While many such ventures face challenges, individuals like Mallikarjun Hatti from Vijayapura in Karnataka manage to succeed.

Formerly employed as a software engineer in the United States, Mallikarjun commanded a monthly salary of Rs 3.5 lakh, amounting to nearly half a crore Rupees annually. Despite this financial security, he opted to return to India and embark on an entrepreneurial journey. Upon his return, Mallikarjun encountered skepticism and mockery from neighbors and friends regarding his unconventional decision and business ideas.

Concerns also loomed within his family due to the abrupt shift in domains potentially leading to financial constraints. Having joined a US-based software company in 2008, Mallikarjun resigned in 2013 and, in 2018, delved into farming, cultivating cereals and millets on his land. Subsequently, he ventured into entrepreneurship, selling millet and cereal-based products.

Mallikarjun conceptualized his startup with a "Farm-to-Plate" theme, initially focusing on selling cereals as food. Initially met with indifference, he pivoted and proposed the idea of a hotel exclusively offering millet-based items. The hotel experienced a surge in business during the Covid-19 pandemic, turning a challenging period into good fortune for Mallikarjun. The establishment, named 'Siridhanya Hallimane,' gained local fame by providing high-quality, healthy food appreciated for its millet-derived health benefits.

Situated on Golagumbaz Road in Vijayapura, the hotel utilizes nine variants of millets grown on Mallikarjun's farmland. Regular patrons include government officials, travelers, and health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to conventional foods. Mallikarjun emphasizes natural ingredients, avoiding chemicals or artificial flavorings in his culinary creations. The hotel caters to individuals with conditions like hypertension and diabetes, offering nutritious alternatives.

Mallikarjun's bold decision to forsake a lucrative job in the US for entrepreneurial pursuits paid off. 'Siridhanya Hallimane' has become a local sensation, attracting visitors from distant locations. Currently employing 20 workers, the business generates a monthly income of Rs 7.5 lakh for Mallikarjun. His success has led to the establishment of a food processing unit, and he envisions expanding the hotel as a franchise to other cities.