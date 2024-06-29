Success Story: This Popular IAS Officer Cracked UPSC at 22 Without Coaching, Her Story Will Amaze You

They say where there is a will, there is a way. If you have the passion to achieve something and work tirelessly for it, success is bound to follow. Such is the story of IAS Ananya Singh, whose journey is truly inspiring.

In this series of success stories, today we will talk about Ananya Singh, who cracked the challenging UPSC exam at the age of just 22 on her first attempt.

Ananya Singh hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Often referred to as 'Beauty with Brains,' Ananya has been sharp-minded, brilliant, cheerful, and hardworking since childhood. Her family shares that she has always had a love for books.

Academic Excellence

One of the youngest IAS officers in India, Ananya completed her schooling at St. Mary's Convent School. She scored 96% in her high school exams and 98.25% in her 12th grade, topping her district. Ananya knew from the beginning what she wanted to become. She was a regular student with a rule to study eight hours daily, which she followed diligently until she achieved her goal of becoming an IAS officer.

After finishing her 12th grade, Ananya pursued a bachelor's degree in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University. During this time, she began her UPSC preparation, dedicating three years to it with eight hours of study every day without missing a single day.

Cracked UPSC with AIR 51

Remarkably, Ananya did not attend any coaching classes but relied on regular self-study. As a result, she not only passed the UPSC exam on her first attempt but also secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 51, setting a new record of success.

Belief in Self-Study Over Coaching

In her interview, Ananya mentioned that she trusted self-study more than coaching. After the preliminary exam, she practiced writing daily, which prepared her well for the exam. Today, she stands as an example for many.

Importance of a Timetable

Ananya emphasizes the importance of having a timetable in life. She believes that studying correctly for 7-8 hours daily will undoubtedly lead to success. Ananya is quite popular on social media for her style and beauty, with 46.6K followers on Instagram.

Her photos reveal that Ananya is quite stylish in her personal life. Today, this daughter of UP has become an inspiration to millions and is also known as a motivational speaker.

Ananya Singh's journey underscores the power of dedication, self-discipline, and hard work. Her success story is a beacon of hope for all aspiring to crack the UPSC and achieve their dreams.