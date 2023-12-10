Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder Case Exclusive: From Rajasthan To Haryana To Himachal, How Killers Tricked Police Teams For Four Days

Five days after the sensational murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a combined team of Delhi Police and Haryana Police have managed to catch the killers. Talking to Zee News, Delhi Police's Special CP-Crime Ravindra Yadav said that the killers kept moving continuously from Rajasthan to Haryana to Himachal Pradesh to dodge the police. The accused Nitin Fauji, Rathod and Udham Singh were arrested from a Chandigarh Hotel yesterday.

"Rajasthan Police's ADG Crime MN Dinesh contacted us saying that the accused went to Didwana after Gogamedi's murder and from Didwana, they took a bus for Delhi. When we rushed our team to Didwana and the bus arrived, the accused were not there. We questioned the bus conductor and he told us that they got down at Dharuhera. We then rushed there and spread our teams in Haryana and Punjab. From Dharuhera, we got to know that they went towards Rewari," said Yadav.

Watch This Exclusive Report

He further said that the accused took a train to Hisar from Rewari. "Hisar station's CCTV footage made it clear that they reached there by the 8 am train. Then we got to know that the accused's friend Udham Singh was also missing. We then started tracking the location and got to know that they went to Manali from Chandigarh. We rushed our teams there and managed to arrest them in Chandigarh when they were returning from Manali," said Yadav.

The Special CP-Crime of Delhi Police said that the police are still connecting the dots and an investigation is underway.

On the other hand, Jaipur Police arrested Ramveer Singh, a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana, in connection with Gogamedi's murder.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that one of the accused, Ramveer (23), a resident of Sureti Pilaniyan in the Sattanali district of Haryana's Mahendragarh, was among the conspirators of the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered by two shooters, Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathod on December 5, in an indiscriminate firing at his residence in Shyam Nagar. Gogamedi's meeting with the killers was fixed by Ramveer Singh.