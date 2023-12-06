Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Call For Rajasthan Bandh Today, Killing A Result Of Negligence? - 10 Points

Rajasthan, which on December 3 saw BJP triumphing over Congress in the state Assembly Elections, is in a state of tension. On Tuesday (December 5), Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was shot dead by bike-borne criminals in Jaipur. This has shaken up the state and according to reports, the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has issued an ultimatum that until the killers of Sukhdev are not encountered, Gogamedi's body will not be cremated nor will the swearing-in ceremony of the new government be allowed to take place. Also, details are coming out about the three killers, one of whom died in the firing.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Killing: Negligence Or Conspiracy?

Zee News has access to the secret document in which it is mentioned that the Punjab Police had earlier sent an alert to Rajasthan Police regarding a conspiracy to murder Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi by Sampat Nehra Gang. The Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police also alerted the ADG Police Security. Gogamedi himself also raised concerns about threats and demanded security everywhere, from public forums to government offices. During this period, weapons were collected from private security in anticipation of the elections. This issue raises questions about fatal negligence or a conspiracy within the government machinery. The main question remains: Why was he not provided with security?

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder: Latest Developments

Here are some latest updates and what we know so far:

1. An atmosphere of tension pervades Rajasthan following the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Gogamedi in Jaipur. People of the Rajput community took to the streets and burnt tires at many places.

2. According to reports in Zee News Hindi, Shri Rajput Karni Sena's National President Mahipal Singh Makrana has demanded to encounter the killers of Sukhdev. Makrana reportedly said that until Gogamedi's killers are brought to justice, Gogamedi's body will not be cremated nor will the swearing-in ceremony of the new government be allowed to take place.

3. In Jaipur, supporters of Karni Sena took to the streets. They held demonstrations outside the Metro Mass Hospital, and roads in Mansarovar were blocked.

4. The Karni Sena has annouced a Rajasthan bandh on Wednesday.

5. In a big development, it has come to light that the shooters used Naveen Singh Shekhawat to reach Gogamedi. Shekhawat was acquainted with Gogamedi for a long time and was a frequent visitor to Gogamedi's house. Taking advantage of this, both the other shooters managed to connect with Gogamedi. After killing Gogamedi with the first bullet, one of the shooters allegedly fired the second bullet at Naveen. It being said that Rohit Rathod Makrana and Nitin Fauji Haryana are the two shooters who escaped. However, no official confirmation has come from the police so far.

6. Earlier, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants. He said on Tuesday, "Today, Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something... In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon."

7. In an unverified Facebook post, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for Gogamedi’s killing. Godara is closely associated with the gangs of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi.

8. Outgoing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded to the "The incident of murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X.

9. Rajasthan former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that the incident is highly condemnable and unfortunate. "The murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, National President of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, is highly condemnable and unfortunate. May God rest the soul of the deceased and provide strength to the bereaved family," Raje posted on X.

10. On Tuesday, the three miscreants reached Gogamedi's house in a Scorpio car and expressed their desire to meet him with the private security personnel. After they were granted permission, the trio went inside and spoke to Gogamedi for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, two miscreants took out pistols and started firing rapidly. The miscreants fired 17 bullets in 20 seconds. Gogamedi succumbed to his injuries.

(With Inputs From Vinay Pant, Zee News Bureau And Agencies)