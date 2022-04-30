Earlier this year, schools across India reopened for physical classes as the country saw a significant decline in the Covid-19 cases. However, after coronavirus schools are now battling scorching summer as heatwaves have swept India.

With increasing temperature, many states and UTs have declared summer vacations in schools to provide relief to the students. However many states are cutting the summer vacations short this year to compensate for the loss in education due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

States which have announced the summer vacations

Punjab: The Punjab government has declared summer vacation in all schools from May 14 in view of the severe heatwave scorching the state. In a tweet in Punjabi, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14, reported PTI.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh announced summer vacation from May 6. The 2022-23 academic year would commence with the re-opening of schools on July 4, said School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar.

Puducherry: Students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory will get summer vacations from April 30.

Chhattisgarh: Education department in Chhattisgarh had announced the summer holidays in schools from April 24 to June 14.

Karnataka: Summer vacations in the state of Karnataka will commence from April 10 to May 15.

Odisha: Odisha government announced summer vacation for educational institutions in the state from June 6 to June 16. Odisha govt cut short the holidays by 35 days, this year.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, schools have announced 51-day summer vacations from May 21. The holidays will continue till June 30.

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra government issued a circular announcing summer vacations for students of Classes 1 to 9 from May 2 to June 12.

Meanwhile, Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures reaching 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said on Saturday (April 30), reported PTI.

According to a PTI report, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - will continue to experience above-normal temperatures in May as well, said IMD.

(With agency inputs)

