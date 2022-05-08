हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Monday meet with Bhagwant Mann sets political circles abuzz

Navjot Singh Sidhu's meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann comes on the day when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet to finalise the agenda for ‘Chintan Shivir’. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today (May 8) set the political circles abuzz with his tweet on meeting state Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Monday. 

“Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .” Sidhu wrote on Twitter. 

Congress leader Sidhu’s meeting with Mann comes on the day when the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet to finalise the agenda for ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur. As per IANS report, following Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary’s complaint against the cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu is likely to face disciplinary action. 

Chaudhary had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Sidhu for trying to "portray himself above the party". In the letter dated April 23, he said, "I am forwarding Shri Raja Warring`s detailed note regarding Shri Sidhu`s current activities along with this letter." Chaudhary had called Sidhu`s actions "inexcusable" and sought disciplinary action against him.  

After the letter came to light in May, Sidhu wrote in a veiled tweet, "I often listen to talks against me in silence. I have given the right to reply to time.” 

After Congress faced drubbing in the five states that witnessed Assembly elections earlier this year, Sonia Gandhi had asked the state party chiefs there to resign. As Sidhu stepped down, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring replaced him as the new Punjab Congress chief. 

Sidhu’s past rebellion against Congress 

Sidhu had been embroiled in a tussle with then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh months before the state elections. The ex-Punjab Congress chief also targeted Charanjit Singh Channi, who took over as the CM after Amarinder Singh's unceremonious exit. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuBhagwant MannPunjabCongressAAPCWCchintan shivir
