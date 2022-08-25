Noida: The Noida authority has completed the final review of preparations for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers on Thursday and the towers are ready to be razed as per the schedule on August 28 at 2.30 pm. Meanwhile, the police have banned the flying of drones in Noida skies citing security reasons between August 26-28.

The Noida Authority is overseeing the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures in Sector 93A of the city. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari visited the site on Thursday and inspected the preparations in the Twin Towers Apex (32-storey) and Ceyane (29-storey), comprising 915 flats. Apex and Ceyane towers will be demolished after a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on the premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.

According to officials, the demolition team tasked to bring down the illegally constructed high-rises have drilled 9,642 holes on the pillars of the buildings in which over 3700kgs of explosives have been stuffed.

The gap between each blast would be of micro-seconds as the entire structure would be brought down in 4-5 seconds while the explosion would last at least 9 seconds. The blasts would be triggered with the assistance of remote-controlled devices.

Maheshwari visited Emerald Court and a meeting was held with all stakeholders including local residents' groups and other agencies concerned. "The meeting was to get an overview of the preparations, technical aspects of demolition and compliances left to be completed for the safe demolition of the towers," the senior IAS officer said.