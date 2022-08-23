New Delhi: Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida will be demolished on August 28 and have been charged with around 3,700 kgs of explosives on Aug 23. The towers which are taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished. The towers are expected to collapse in less than 15 seconds, according to project officials.

The demolition would be done through a controlled implosion technique for which over 3,700 kg of explosive will be used in the eye-popping event that would also leave behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris to be managed.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions is carrying out the job, which is certain to make it into civil engineering feats of the world.

"It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise. After the blasts, the structures won't come down all at once and would take four to five seconds to come down completely," Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.

"We had made a schedule to complete the charging process by August 26. We had kept a buffer period for ourselves in order to make sure that the work gets completed in any case well before the scheduled demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28," the Edifice official said to PTI.

"Now that the charging is complete, the next work is to connect all explosives together and then recheck these 20,000 connections in both the towers. After that is done, a main connection with the detonator will be made on the day of demolition only," the official added.

Of the 40 workers present at site for charging, only 10 would remain on August 28.

Among them would be two Indian blasters and Edifice project manager Mayur Mehta and seven members of its South African expert partner Jet Demolition, according to the official. The nearly 100-metre tall structures are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the twin towers in Sector 93A were built in violation of norms.

