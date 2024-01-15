Suraj Tiwari's journey is a testament to the famous saying, "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it." Despite losing both legs, one hand, and three fingers in a train accident in 2017, Suraj not only persevered but also triumphed by cracking the highly esteemed UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Hailing from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh, Suraj faced a tragic incident when he fell from a moving train in Ghaziabad in 2017, resulting in the loss of both legs, his right hand, and two fingers on his left hand.

While undergoing treatment at AIIMS, his brother tragically passed away by suicide in May 2017. Despite these hardships, the 29-year-old, pursuing an MA in Russian from Jawaharlal Nehru University, managed to clear the UPSC Civil Services Exam in his first attempt, securing an all-India rank of 917.

Words of Encouragement from Family

Suraj's father, Ramesh Tiwari, expressed his pride, stating that his son has brought honor to the family, and "his three fingers are enough for success." After Suraj passed the UPSC CSE 2022, Ramesh Tiwari said, "My son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough for success."

Unyielding Determination

Suraj's mother acknowledged her son's bravery and relentless hard work, mentioning, "Suraj never gave up and worked very hard to be successful in his life. He always encourages his younger siblings to work hard." In the face of adversity, Suraj Tiwari's success story becomes an inspiration, showcasing that determination and resilience can triumph over life's most challenging circumstances.