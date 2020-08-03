Sushant Singh Rajput case: Not satisfied with the statement of Sushant's friend, says Patna IG Sanjay Singh

Mumbai: As police continue to investigate the mystery behind the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, IG Patna Sanjay Singh said that he was not satisfied with the statements given by Sushant's friend Siddarth and Dipesh.

IG Sanjay Singh said that if Sushant's friends keep on changing their statements then strict action will be taken against them. The police team has also sent them notice under IPC 160. The SIT is also probing Sushant Singh's post mortem report.

The Patna police will also be questioning Sushant's friend Sandeep in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have asked the Bihar Police SIT team to share the file of Disha's murder case. Disha was Sushant's manager who died a few days before the actor's death.

On Monday (August 3), Bihar police slammed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on its decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor.

Bihar police said that Patna City Superintendent of Police Tiwari has been home quarantined by BMC in order to stop the Bihar police from probing Sushant's case and Tiwari's has been put in 'house arrest' and not in-home quarantine.

Meanwhile, Patna Police is on a lookout for the key maker, who was called by Sushant's friend-roommate Sidharth Pithani to break open the door of the actor's room at around 12:30 pm - 12:45 pm on July 14. As per the police, the key maker has been identified and will soon be interrogated about the entire incident.