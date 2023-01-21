Suspend Swati Maliwal as DCW chief till probe into 'molestion case' over, says Delhi BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its attack on Swati Maliwal, the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) over her alleged molestation charges. In a letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K Saxena, the Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor requested him to suspend Maliwal till the completion of the police inquiry into the incident of alleged molestation on January 19.

Kapoor said that the reports indicate the man accused of molesting the DCW chief was an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal molested, 'dragged' by car for 10-15 meters.pic.twitter.com/AmEqOMiUQV — Ahmed Khabeer (@AhmedKhabeer_) January 20, 2023

The alleged incident occurred near AIIMS in the early hours of January 19 when Maliwal, who was on a spot check of women's safety measures in the city, was approached by a car driver allegedly in an inebriated condition.

Also Read: DCW chief molestation case: 'Swati Maliwal's drama exposed...', says BJP, claims accused is an AAP member

"Everyone condemned the incident and it was satisfying to note that Delhi Police acted swiftly after the incident was reported and arrested the accused within an hour," Kapoor said.

He also added that "social media reports on this, as well as media reports, indicate that the eve teaser involved Harish Chandra Suryavanshi is an active worker of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party from Sangam Vihar."

Kapoor also pointed out that there are photographs of Harish Chandra Suryavanshi campaigning with an AAP MLA and this has raised questions about the impartiality of the investigation.

He said that "This development revealing eve teaser's connection with Aam Aadmi Party has exposed Swati Maliwal and she will try her best to influence the police inquiry in the matter by using her constitutional office," Kapoor alleged. He urged the Lt Governor to suspend Maliwal from the post of DCW chairperson till the inquiry of the alleged molestation incident is completed.

(With PTI inputs)