topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DCW CHIEF

DCW chief molestation case: 'Swati Maliwal's drama exposed...', says BJP, claims accused is an AAP member

The BJP has claimed that DCW Chief Swati Maliwal's molestation claim was a 'drama' and it is part of a conspiracy to defame Delhi police, which has now been 'exposed'.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:40 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

DCW chief molestation case: 'Swati Maliwal's drama exposed...', says BJP, claims accused is an AAP member

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday raised questions over DCW chief Swati Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy which has now been "exposed". Several BJP leaders hit out at Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party appointee. An immediate reaction was not available from the AAP on the issue. Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, had alleged that she was molested by a drunk man while on an inspection at night and dragged for 10-15 metres by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window. The accused, a 47-year-old man, was arrested.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi tweeted that Maliwal's "drama" has been exposed.
"@AamAadmiParty and... Did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women safety? she asked.

Also Read: Shocking video of DCW chief Swati Maliwal being dragged by 'drunk' car driver emerges - Watch

Former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh said by indulging in such drama, Maliwal should not weaken women.

 

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Maliwal, is actually a prominent activist of the Aam Aadmi Party in Sangam Vihar.

Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

Sachdeva said with the revelation of the photo and Suryavanshi's background, "it has become clear that the incident was a conspiracy of AAP to defame Delhi internationally by showing the city as an unsafe city for women".

Live Tv

DCW chiefSwati MaliwalDCW chief molestation caseAAPAam Aadmi PartyBJPSwati maliwal sting

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885