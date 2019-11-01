close

Delhi Airport

Suspicious bag found at Delhi airport, security tightened

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Security was tightened at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after a suspicious bag was spotted in the airport premises.

The police immediately swung into action after receiving the information at around 2 am on Friday. A bomb detection and disposal team, along with a dog squad, are at the spot. The airport premises is being sanitised.

The panicked passengers took to Twitter and informed that they were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for some time. More details are awaited. 

Delhi Airportsuspicious bag foundDelhi terminal 3IGI Airport
