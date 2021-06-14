Suvendu Adhikari calls on West Bengal Governor to discuss grave law and order situation

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been called upon by Opposition delegation led by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in regard to the law and order situation post-polling in the state.

Tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his post about the meeting, Governor Dhankar informed that it will take place at 4pm today.

The Governor tweeted about the meeting from his official twitter account saying, “Opposition delegation led by Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly @SuvenduWB will be calling on the Governor of West Bengal at 4 p.m. today as regards the grave law and order situation @MamataOfficial in the State of West Bengal.”

West Bengal Governor Dhankar on Friday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of remaining "silent when there was bloodshed" during alleged post-poll violence in the state.

Dhankhar also said the TMC government could have easily prevented the situation from deteriorating by providing compensation and rehabilitation to affected families and through area domination to prevent violence.

