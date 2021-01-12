Swami Vivekananda was an inspiration to everyone of us: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the valedictory function of the second National Youth Parliament Festival on January 12 via video conferencing. On Tuesday, which is also Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, PM Modi says that this day give renewed 'light' to the youth of India.

"Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for everyone one of us. He reminded India of its power. He is connected to everyone of us. Vivekanada had the correct vision for modern India," Modi said, while addressing the selected candidate of Youth Parliament.

The first three winners will get the opportunity to express their views before the Prime Minister. "I will tweet these views of the three winners directly from my own Twitter handle," Modi announced on Tuesday.

(More to come)