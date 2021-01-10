PM Narendra Modi becomes most followed active politician on Twitter after permanent suspension of US President Trump’s account

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now become the most followed active politician on Twitter after the micro-blogging platform imposed a permanent suspension on outgoing US President Donald Trump. Twitter blocked Trump's account after January 6 incident when hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed inside the Capitol Hill leading to death of five people.

Trump had 88.7 million followers before Twitter suspended his account and PM Modi currently has 64.7 million followers. Former US President Barack Obama, however, is still the most followed politician on Twitter with 127.9 million followers. US President-elect Joe Biden has 23.3 million followers.

When it comes to India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has 24.2 million followers and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 21.2 million followers.

Two days after Capital Hill violence, Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account on Friday due to the "risk of further incitement of violence".

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a tweet.

Twitter also took strict action againt two close aide of Trump — former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell.

"Given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behaviour in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content," Twitter said in an emailed statement.

According to Twitter, when it determines a group or campaign is engaged in "coordinated harmful activity", it may take action against the accounts that encourages that behavior.